Kgomotso Christopher to star in new Netflix steamy series

Former Scandal! actress Kgomotso Christopher will star in Netflix’s newly steamy thriller series Fatal Seduction as Nandi which kicks off in July.

“The dark, intriguing series tells a tale of unwavering passion and desire, unravelling in a dark story built around a web of lies and deceit,” read the statement by the platform.

The dramatic story unfolds when Nandi spends a weekend away with her troubled best friend Brenda, played by Lunathi Mampofu, away from her husband Leonard, played by Thapelo Mokoena, and meets alluring tempter Jacob played by Prince Grootboom.

Jacob ignites Nandi’s deepest passions and causes her to question her truth about those close to her as past lies and secrets slowly creep up.

Fatal Seduction is filmed in and around Cape Town and produced by Ochre Moving Pictures.

“The raunchy series also stars retired private investigator Vuyo, played by Nat Ramabulana, Leonard’s brother. Nandi and Leonard’s daughter, Zinhle (played by Ngele Ramulondi) and her best friend, Laura played by Frances Sholto Douglas, round up the cast,” said Netflix.

