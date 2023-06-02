Kids News Room makes a return on SABC 2

New revamped children’s show Kids News Room (KNR) will be making its return on SABC 2.

The news show for children and is a fusion between education and entertainment, targeted at children between the ages of 7-16 with the aim of reflecting their diversity.

It aims to provide children with a platform to express themselves on how they see the world around them whilst encouraging learning, participation, and an inquiring mind.

It was first broadcast in English on SABC 2 in 2004 under the name Kids News and then migrated to SABC 1 in 2006. The show has now found its way back onto SABC 2 and promises to convey news in an exciting way that will garner the interest of children around South Africa as the show will be delivered in a variety of languages ranging from Sesotho to isiZulu.

The show will be anchored by four presenters who the children will relate to. Bonolo Moahludi (13), Leavante Sheba (16), Ruvarashe Marumo (16), Ayanda Masango (16), Thabelo Makhode (13), Kago Mavunda (15) and Mhlontlo Geleba (22).

Brand and PR Manager, Melba Thompson said: “SABC 2 prides itself on fulfilling its license mandate of informal knowledge building through crafting content that is relevant and relatable to its multigenerational audience. KNR is a prime example of how the channel continuously delivers on providing an immersive family viewing experience.”

