‘Komkhulu’ – a first IsiNdebele drama series for SA

The very first IsiNdebele drama series Komkhulu Mzansi Magic makes it debut on the small screens from 9 April.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said traditionally they have catered for their IsiZulu, IsiXhosa, Sepedi, Setswana/Sesotho audiences, and the success and warm reception to those shows proved that subscribers appreciate diverse content and storytelling.

“We are now working on expanding our range to cater to other language groups, starting with IsiNdebele. Creating more content that reflects the diversity of cultures and perspectives of our viewers is a priority for us. We want to ensure that our content is authentic and reflects the true culture and spirit of the communities within which we operate,” said Adonisi.

The Mzansi Magic series takes place in Mpumalanga, the home of the chiefdom of Komkhulu, ruled by Chief Masoso Mbonani, a young Ndebele king.

It tackled the complexities and destruction of power struggles. As the series unfolds, the kingdom experiences a transitional period resulting in a new generation that will eventually rock the big and richest chiefdom in the province.

Chief Masoso, played by Johannes Mandla Mnguni, is in a dilemma – he’s life is at stake if he cannot produce an heir to the throne. The charming king turns into a desperate man as he struggles to find a way to protect his chiefdom and secure the future of his dynasty before he risks others taking control of the throne.

