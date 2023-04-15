Legendary Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes coming to SA in April

Legendary Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes are expected to serenade soul and R&B fans this April at the Thaba Moshate Hotel Casino & Convention Resort, in Burgersfort, Limpopo.

Harol Melvin and the Blue Notes were a successful vocal group, popular in the 1970s and 1980s with soul crooner Teddy Pendergrass as its main vocalist before he went solo.

Pendergrass, who was often credited for the group’s success died in 2010.

The group sang a range of styles, such as soul, R&B, doo-wop and disco.

With Harold Melvin having died in 1997, the group consists of sole survivors of the original Blue Notes – Lloyd Parks, Jerry Cummings, and Bobby Cook who in recent years reinunited and headlined by Donnell ‘Big Daddy’ Gillespie.

According to Bruce ‘Madala’ Kgapane, who is part of the organisers, music lovers must prepare themselves to be mesmerised by Gillespie, who is the current lead singer.

“Big Daddy is undoubtedly a prolific singer in the R&B and soul genre who is able to belt out riveting songs which were previously done by Harold Melvin and Teddy Pendergrass,” said Kgapane.

After the passing of Harold Melvin, Gillespie was approached by Melvin’s widow and invited to be one of ‘Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes’ which were formed in order to keep his music and memory alive. He has toured and performed countless concerts with them as a lead singer ever since.

“This is just the beginning of bigger and more exciting things to come to the province. The people of Limpopo and neighbouring provinces must really brace themselves for a high-class and best show ever.”

The group is going to use a local band to back them up, as part of an empowerment programme, that will bring the crowd to their feet with hits from the 70’s soul era, and those they recorded after the death of Harold Melvin.

Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes will perform on 28 April.

