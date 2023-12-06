Lemogang Tsipa, Siphesihle Ndaba star in ‘Killer Front Page’

Shaka iLembe lead actor Lemogang Tsipa who played the role of Shaka Zulu and former Gomora actress Siphesihle Ndaba will star in a brand new Mzansi Magic drama series Killer Front Page.

The ‘Killer Front Page’ drama series is a suspenseful new show that challenges ambition, ethics, and cold-blooded murder. It will be the latest show in the Sunday prime time slot.

The drama series is produced by Barkers Media and it will add the drama that is synonymous with Sunday evenings on Mzansi Magic.

Tsipa will play the role of Sol Mojalefa Phiri a journalist whose stale career takes an unexpected turn. Affected by his father’s disappearance and motivated by a childhood promise to become the best in his field, Sol’s desperation for recognition makes him fabricate a front-page story.

The show follows the ups and downs of Sol, who, on the way to journalistic greatness, becomes involved in a web of lies, crime, and unexpected romance.

His rivalry with colleague Black Gert, played by Emmanuel Gweva, and his clash with detective Sis Connie, played by Linda Sokhulu, deepen the drama, driving a suspenseful story.

As Sol’s articles gain him respect and fame, his relationships and values spiral out of control, leading to a consequence that is as unexpected as it is inevitable.

Shirley Adonisi the Director of Local Entertainment Channels said: “With this series, we are delving into new spaces as far as productions are concerned, with the aim of not only entertaining but also setting trends. We hope that this will bring some more drama and intrigue to our Sunday night line-up and will be appreciated by our Mzansi audiences.”

‘Killer Front Page’ will premiere on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) on Sunday, 14 January at 8 pm.

