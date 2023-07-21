Love conquers all as ‘Gomora’ lovebirds tie the knot

After his first marriage ended, Gomora’s Thulani Mtsweni, who portrays the role of Bongani, is tying the knot again.

This time he is hopeful that Zodwa is his forever, after taking a huge risk when he left the mother of his children and ex-wife Zoliswa Madikizela for Zodwa, portrayed by Sannah Mchunu.

Their couple’s wedding is set to be the most beautiful love story that Gomora has seen.

The community has gone all out in order to make the couple’s dream wedding come through by donating, while the lovebirds have opted to go to Home Affairs to register their union.

The couple has been through trials and tribulations, from when Zodwa was a recuperating alcoholic when she met Bongani, a finance manager and Shisanyama proprietor.

On the other hand, Bongani dodged his taxing marriage to date Zodwa. He later received an endorsement from Zodwa’s kids.

Despite enchanting his direction into Zodwa’s heart, Bongani experienced issues dealing with Don Buthelezi, Zodwa’s baby-daddy.

Don tried all the tricks in the book to discourage Bongani from staying committed to the mother of kid. He went as far as sending hooligans, Sdumo and Brains, to assault his family.

Now with Don out of the picture, Zodwa and Bongani are looking to raise their blended family in a warm home and live by the saying of love conquers all.

Speaking to Sunday World about his journey in love with Zodwa, Mtsweni described their love story as chaotic and bittersweet.

After everything that they have been through, Bongani realized that he loves his woman through it all.

“Whenever Bongani shifts away from Zodwa, she relapses back to her old drinking ways, so if he is around, Zodwa is in line and well-behaved.

“The ultimate secret to the blended family is that the couple wants a family structure regardless of not being financially stability,” said Mtsweni.

