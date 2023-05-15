Lungisa Xhamela’s single a dose of positivity and inspiration

South African Music Awards winner Lungisa Xhamela is back to serenade his music lovers after a three-year hiatus.

On Sunday, the SA Idols season 11 contestant dropped a single that showcases his versatility and spiritual depth.

He described his Kuwe Bawo song as a prayerful amapiano masterpiece that blends infectious beats with heartfelt lyrics, saying it stands a chance to be an instant hit to fans of both gospel and dance music.

The Think About It hitmaker said the single is part of his second studio album, which is a celebration of faith, hope, and joy.

“Kuwe Bawo is testament to my artistic growth and commitment to delivering music that speaks to the soul,” Xhamela said.

“It’s a timely reminder that despite the challenges of the past year, there is still reason to believe in a brighter future.”

With its catchy chorus and uplifting melody, the single is already gaining traction on radio and streaming platforms, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the full album later in 2023.

“I am certain that it will leave listeners feeling warm, encouraged, and eager to hit the dance floor.”

Xhamela said he made the song for everyone who is looking for a dose of positivity and inspiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lungisa Xhamela (@lungisaxhamela)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.