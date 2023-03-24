Maake KaNcube brings Kani’s classic play back on stage

Veteran thespian Sello Maake KaNcube will be starring in John Kani’s classical play Nothing But The Truth alongside Daphne Kuhn.

The play will run for three weeks at the Theatre on the Square in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The production is directed by Charmaine Weir-Smith and features Mbali Nhlapho and Ziaphora Dakile.

Nothing But The Truth first premiered in 2002 and has been recognised as a contemporary South African classic.

It explores relationships within families and investigates the experiences of those who were living in the apartheid era.

The play will run from March 29 to April 16.

