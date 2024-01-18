MaBlerh to hold ‘This Body Works For Me’ cast accountable

Radio and TV personality Mthokozisi “MaBlerh” Cele has been announced as the host of Season 2 of This Body Works For Me reunion. MaBlerh says there are so many things that happened this season and he wants to get into them.

Getting to the root of all drama

The Showmax original reality series is a revealing look at the South African adult entertainment industry.

In the reunion, we will hear from Bubbly, Diamond, Dione Xanthe, Gina, Lebo, Primadonna, and Wandi. We will also get to the root of all the drama that unfolded right before our eyes.

MaBlerh said he is a big fan of the show and being granted the opportunity to host the reunion, he had to grab it with both hands.

“Any chance I get to facilitate real conversations, I am more than happy to participate and get to the crux of any issue. There are so many things that happened this season and it would be a disservice for me not to get into them,” said MaBlerh.

Ladies to open up

MaBlerh said for the reunion he wants to grant the ladies a chance to clarify things that have happened on and off the show.

“I want them to own the things they have said and done. I am going to hold the cast accountable while giving them the freedom to express themselves in any way they want to.”

Master of reunions

MaBlerh is no stranger to the role. He has hosted a number of reunions, such as The Real Housewives of Durban, Gqeberha, and others.

“I am a very liberal person. So my approach is simple: I am going to treat this reunion just like any other reunion. I am going to ask the hard questions,” he said.

Zinzi Velelo Alake, POP24 executive producer, said they picked MaBlerh to be the host of the reunion for a reason. He said MaBlerh is not afraid of any conversation. This means no conversation is off limits for him.

Perfect for the job

“This season has been very eventful. MaBlerh is the perfect fit for these strong ladies. Firstly, he is a fan of the show. Secondly, he is an experienced conversation curator who can lead the conversation and make the ladies comfortable while holding them accountable and asking all the tough questions viewers want answers to,” said Velelo.

The reunion special for This Body Works For Me Season 2 will air on February 23 2024.

