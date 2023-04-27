MaBlerh to host ‘Real Housewives of Durban’ reunion

Kaya 959’s radio personality MaBlerh, born as Mthokozisi Cele, will host the highly anticipated Real Housewives of Durban reunion episode. The two-part reunion will air on May 3 and 10 on Showmax.

He is no stranger to the spotlight, he is the voice behind the popular show, The Weekend Update with MaBlerh. He’s also a TV fave, having been a panelist on Mzansi Magic’s Black Conversations.

MaBlerh said as a Durbanite he jumped at this opportunity.

“The reunion of The Real Housewives has never been hosted by someone from Durban before, someone who understands the landscape and social dynamics of us as Durbanites.”

The media personality has since assured fans that he will not take his new job lightly.

“It’s been a hard-hitting season, so it would be remiss of me and a disservice to the fans of the show to go in there and not ask hard-hitting questions. Nothing is off limits and everything that was on the show will be put on the table. Viewers should expect a host who will fully represent them. A host who’s a fan of the show. A host who will try his best to get the clarity we all need on everything that has happened during this season,” he added.

Sam Kelly, Let it Rain Films’ executive producer said they chose MaBlerh because he is a big fan of the show.

“He understands the world of The Real Housewives, which has become a pop culture phenomenon and is genuinely interested in it. We believe that he will bring the strong presence we need to host this reunion with care, tact and maturity, as the conversations will tackle the themes that have come up throughout the season,” added Kelly.

Kelly also noted that this season, the housewives are all strong women and we need someone who will not be afraid to engage and ask the questions that need to be asked.

In the finale, the ladies drew a line in the sand regarding their friendships. On the one side, Nonku and Jojo have made it clear that they are okay with moving on with their friendship without the other ladies.

On the other side, Annie, Slee, Sorisha, Maria and sometimes Sane have formed a friendship that is separate from the two ladies. Mbali has tried to stay on the fence, avoiding taking a stance on the “team” she’s in.

In the final scene of Season 3, apologies were made but the “last supper” confrontation between Nonku and Slee is what sparked the most conversations on social media.

Sunday World

Author