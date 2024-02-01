Maphorisa pulls no punches and calls Prince Kaybee a porn star

Record producer Themba Sekowe, better known by his stage name DJ Maphorisa, has ignited a debate by posting a video of himself discussing the ownership of artists’ music.

“When you record on my computer in my studio with my electricity, that sh*t is mine. It belongs to me. You don’t know anything,” said Maphorisa.

“You must understand that if you work in somebody’s studio, that sh*t is not yours.”

Social media users retrieved a May podcast episode in which Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho accused Maphorisa of acting as an amapiano gatekeeper.

Since then, controversial DJ and record producer Prince Kaybee has joined the conversation to share his opinions on Maphorisa’s remarks.

Sharing is caring

According to Prince Kaybee, he has modified his perspective and now thinks that sharing intellectual property is a necessary part of working together on creative projects.

“Furthermore, they say it’s the law; there is no such a law; talent from a sole business [artist] can’t be regulated under any governing body because it’s non-existent,” he said.

“Y’all follow contracts that were made in the 1800s to better suit record labels, and no wonder record labels have become unpopular.

“Lastly, if you want to quantify a personal piece of art from a talented individual to facilities, how far do you really want to take it? What if the artist had the song started before he got to the studio?”

The muso continued: “What if the artist doesn’t eat? What if the artist comes with plugins and chords already formulated? How far do you want to take it?”

Debate takes wrong turn

In response to Prince Kaybee, DJ Maphorisa called him a porn star in another video, alluding to a sex tape that was leaked in 2023 featuring him and Cyan Boujee.

Prince Kaybee stated that he did not find it shocking that DJ Maphorisa would call him a porn star.

He said that the period of his life when his intimate parts were exposed to the public eye was regrettable.

“I can also use the allegations of you hitting a woman, but that’s not the argument,” wrote Prince Kaybee.

“There’s a lack of moral commitment to artists generally, from a basic human principle to parallel their artistic capabilities and talent to a computer, lights, and Nando’s, and it’s not building the economy of the artist.

“I disagree with what you stand for, and that’s that.”

