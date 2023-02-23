Meet ‘Becoming: House of Diamonds’ season two cast

Season two of Mzansi Magic’s Becoming: House of Diamonds returns on February 24.

The second season of the acclaimed reality series continues to explore themes around identity, belonging, and self-acceptance.

Becoming: House of Diamonds follows the lives of the cast as they go through their individual journeys. The show is about the LGBTQI community, giving the cast members a platform to share their individual stories.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said: “Becoming is a groundbreaking and important show that we’re pleased to bring back for a new season.

“This reality show not only keeps viewers engaged but is also informative and educational. It was a show that enjoyed a high level of talkability. We’re proud to provide a platform for layered and honest representation for people in the queer communities and [we] can’t wait for the viewers to dive in and enjoy this season.”

The main cast members who will be featured on Becoming season two are:

Trey Moo (she/they), house mother: As the matriarch of the House of Diamonds, her focus is on keeping everyone housed and safe. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have her own battles to fight – we follow as she confronts family rejection and seeks love and belonging.

Delovie (she), godmother: The Ugandan-born photographer is also facing gender-bias visa issues.

Seoketsi (she/they): The student and activist is facing her own traumas while attempting to find emotional, mental, and physical stability.

Cailey (she/they): A model struggling to get into the industry, she has family support. We follow as she begins her journey of hormone therapy.

The secondary cast members are Koyame (he/they), Ayabonga (he/they), Lulu (they/them) and Nene (she/they). The premiere of Becoming season two will air on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) on Friday at 9.30pm.

