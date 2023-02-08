Meet ‘The Real Housewives of Nairobi’

Showmax has revealed the cast for The Real Housewives of Nairobi (RHONairobi), which premiers on Showmax on 23 February.

RHONairobi, joins other successful African adaptations such as Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, and Lagos, which was among the top 10 most watched shows of 2022 on Showmax in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa.

The five influential and successful women of this installment again show off lavish lifestyles, relationships and careers in Nairobi, Kenya.

Susan Kaittany is a serial entrepreneur and owner of Posh Palace Hair Studio and Spa and Polished, the latter being a luxury fragrance and skin care shop. The mother of two left her law profession behind to pursue modelling and travelling before venturing into lifestyle and beauty entrepreneurship.

Vera Sidika is a media personality and entrepreneur. Married to singer Brown Mauzo, she is one of Kenya’s most talked about celebrities. Her entrepreneurial ventures are in the Spa and Herbal Tea industries, and she has also recently expanded her talents to music. She has one daughter, with another on the way.

Sonal Maherali is a luxury influencer, fashion collector and entrepreneur. She established her niche through luxury vlogging in 2010 and the mother of four has since founded Simba Maharani, a luxury clothing and shoe line. Maherali is also an advocate for mental health awareness.

Minne Kariuki is an actress and entrepreneur, she is also married to Jaguar’s former manager and businessman Charles Muigai and has two daughters. She is the youngest of the five housewives. She is sassy, bold and unapologetic about who she is. Currently, she also stars in the Showmax Original drama series Single Kiasi.

Lisa Christoffersen is an interior designer, author, business owner, rally driver and luxury safari curator. Christoffersen is the founder of Lioness Rally, the first women-only rally team in Kenya, and Lifestyle Nairobi, an artisanal space in Nairobi’s diplomatic hub of Gigiri, featuring an art gallery, restaurants, a spa, organic shops and fashion houses.

Denise Mwende, Showmax Content Specialist in East Africa said: “Each of the ladies has a strong personality and sure identity of themselves. They are hardworking, affluent, influential, and unapologetic women who are not ashamed to live large and live well because they have earned it. They’re also a representation of the diverse communities we have in Kenya.”

