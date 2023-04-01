Midnight Uzo kicks off a special musical journey

Skhumbuzo “Midnight Uzo” Mazibuko, a musician, storyteller and the new sensation on the musical block, says her love for music extends beyond singing. She hopes to bring a new, fresh flavour to the Afro Pop genre.

“Because I am most productive at night and get to think about my upcoming music, my stage name, Midnight Uzo, implies a midnight journey,” said Mazibuko.

The University of Stellenbosch honours music graduate said her mother has been her biggest supporter despite choosing a career that is different from that of her mother.

Mazibuko is the daughter of former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini. She told Sunday World that she has always known she will end up singing behind a microphone.

She said she made it clear to her mother that she wanted to pursue music as a career, and she supported her decision.

“To me, music has been a lifetime journey. I know that everybody says they started singing at a young age,and it’s the same story with me. I started singing in a church choir, and as the love for music grew, things escalated, and I started to play instruments,” she said.

Mazibuko, who sings Afro pop, said she chose not to take the amapiano route because she wants to do something she can play around with.

The Luvuyo songstress said she would like to work with Dj LeSoul because of her versatility. “I don’t want to get into the academics of it. However, the complexity of the things she does to get a good track interest me. The lyricism is deliberate in her music, and that fascinates me.”

The KwaZulu-Natal born star from Pietermaritzburg said she has worked with Universal music, and she hopes that their relationship will carry on.

“I worked Universal Studio on something that I believe is special and I have hopes that our relationship carries on. I am currently working on producing a music video, so I hope people will see me on the screens soon.”

