Mother of eight Nozipho Ntshangase joins ‘The Mommy Club’

Mother of eight Nozipho Ntshangase is one of the ladies who have joined season two reality show The Mommy Club. The Mommy Club will premiere on Showmax on February 19, with new episodes every Tuesday.

The Mommy Club is a reality series about glamorous moms who seemingly have it all. It is an all-access look at the lives of the one percent and the people who help them build their empires.

Ntshangase is an energetic, forward, and enthusiastic Zulu wife and mother of eight children. The social butterfly is a real globetrotter and a clear member of the “passport gang”.

Over the years, she says she has been approached to join several reality shows but she declined because they were not the right fit for her and her family.

“I watched the first season of The Mommy Club and I loved how classy and fabulous it was. As soon as I saw it, I knew it was something that I wanted to be a part of, so when the call came for me to be on the show, I knew that I had to do it. It spoke to me as a mother. This is one of the first few times that I am doing something solely for me and it feels good,” said Ntshangase.

Businesswoman Sande brings top-notch class

Entrepreneur Jabulile Sande, also set to join the show, and is expected to bring the fabulosity, class, glamour and wealth that viewers love to see.

Thirty-nine-year-old Sande has a new love for luxury and all things first class. The mother, who is married to a Ugandan man, spends her life between the two countries. She owns a FET college and an artisan training centre.

“I joined The Mommy Club because I have been in my shell for so long,” she said.

“I wanted to challenge myself as I have been suffering from anxiety and depression. So, me taking this step was one of the things I did to reclaim my life and just have fun.”

Making a return on the show are Her Majesty, Mrs Mops, Nunurai and Ratile.

Zinzi Velelo Alake, POP24 executive producer, says the second season is going to be very exciting.

“The new season is going to delve more into the lives of the mommies as wives and mothers. [I’ll] also give us an inside look at how their helpers relate to them as opposed to how they are in their personal lives as wives and moms to their own children,” said Alake.

