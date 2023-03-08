Subscriptions
Mpho ‘Popps’ and Robot Boii launch ‘Popcorn and Cheese’

By Shona Buhr
The duo's upcoming show 'Popcorn and Cheese' has received thumbs up from fans. / Instagram
Award-winning comedian, actor and presenter Mpho “Popps” Modikoane and musician and entertainer Mzwakhe Mbuli Junior, fondly known as Robot Boii, are gearing up for the launch of 3pm Wednesday special Popcorn and Cheese show.
 
The show will air on Podcast With MacG, a segment in the popular and controversial Podcast and Chill with MacG show.
 
Modikoane shared a post on Twitter that read: “The beginning of a new era.”

Robot Boii did not waste any time to share his excitement, posting on Instagram: “Which one is this one.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Roboto x3 (@robot_boii)

Fans of the duo flooded the comment section to support and congratulate the pair.


Nomfundo Khumalo wrote: “Can’t wait to check it out, well done.”

David Ramatlo concurred: “This is going to be interesting, from a marketing perspective you and mac can do serious damage.”

 

The duo has taken to stages together and are said to compliment each other. In 2022, they hosted the 28th instalment of SA Music Awards (SAMA) ceremony. 

Modikoane previously hosted #SAMA24 and #SAMA25 in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Recently, Robot Boii took the country by storm with a dance challenge that went viral after he released a hit number Salary Salary that featured Mellow and Sleaz.

