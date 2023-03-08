Mpho ‘Popps’ and Robot Boii launch ‘Popcorn and Cheese’

The beginning of a new era for @robot_boii and I #PopcornAndCheese is officially launching on the @podcastwithmacg network 🥳🥳🥳 #RoboPopps let’s go!! 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/xChqEY3VJP
— Mpho Popps Modikoane (@MphoPopps) March 8, 2023
Robot Boii did not waste any time to share his excitement, posting on Instagram: “Which one is this one.”
Fans of the duo flooded the comment section to support and congratulate the pair.
Can’t wait to check it out, well done.
— Nomfundo Khumalo (@_Mfundooow) March 8, 2023
this is going to be interesting, from a marketing perspective you and mac can do serious damage.
— David Ramatlo (@dave_ramatlo) March 8, 2023
The duo has taken to stages together and are said to compliment each other. In 2022, they hosted the 28th instalment of SA Music Awards (SAMA) ceremony.
Modikoane previously hosted #SAMA24 and #SAMA25 in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Recently, Robot Boii took the country by storm with a dance challenge that went viral after he released a hit number Salary Salary that featured Mellow and Sleaz.
