Mpho ‘Popps’ and Robot Boii launch ‘Popcorn and Cheese’

Award-winning comedian, actor and presenter Mpho “Popps” Modikoane and musician and entertainer Mzwakhe Mbuli Junior, fondly known as Robot Boii, are gearing up for the launch of 3pm Wednesday special Popcorn and Cheese show.

The show will air on Podcast With MacG, a segment in the popular and controversial Podcast and Chill with MacG show.

Modikoane shared a post on Twitter that read: “The beginning of a new era.”

The beginning of a new era for @robot_boii and I #PopcornAndCheese is officially launching on the @podcastwithmacg network 🥳🥳🥳 #RoboPopps let’s go!! 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/xChqEY3VJP — Mpho Popps Modikoane (@MphoPopps) March 8, 2023

Robot Boii did not waste any time to share his excitement, posting on Instagram: “Which one is this one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roboto x3 (@robot_boii)

Fans of the duo flooded the comment section to support and congratulate the pair.

Nomfundo Khumalo wrote: “ Can’t wait to check it out, well done.” Can’t wait to check it out, well done. — Nomfundo Khumalo (@_Mfundooow) March 8, 2023 David Ramatlo concurred: “T his is going to be interesting, from a marketing perspective you and mac can do serious damage.” this is going to be interesting, from a marketing perspective you and mac can do serious damage. — David Ramatlo (@dave_ramatlo) March 8, 2023

The duo has taken to stages together and are said to compliment each other. In 2022, they hosted the 28th instalment of SA Music Awards (SAMA) ceremony.

Modikoane previously hosted #SAMA24 and #SAMA25 in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Recently, Robot Boii took the country by storm with a dance challenge that went viral after he released a hit number Salary Salary that featured Mellow and Sleaz.

