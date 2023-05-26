MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) to air live in South Africa

The annual MTV Video Music Awards, commonly known as the VMAs, will air live in South Africa on 13 September at 2am.

The VMAs is an award show presented by the channel MTV to honour the best in the music video medium.

MTV announced that the 2023 VMAs will return to New Jersey’s famed Prudential Center on Tuesday 12 September, airing live in more than 150 countries.

President of Music Bruce Gillmer said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to the Prudential Center in Newark for this year’s VMAs. Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music with the Garden State’s incredible fans has been our goal since last year’s highly successful event.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.