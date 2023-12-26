Music greats lined up to dazzle fans at Durban Jazz Festival

Fans of Afro-soul and jazz are gearing up for a two-day Durban Jazz Festival scheduled to take place in eThekwini today and tomorrow.

Mdu Ngcobo, the organiser of the annual festival, said they have pulled all the stops to ensure that the festival’s 21st anniversary is celebrated in style.

“We want to give heart-felt thanks to our loyal festival goers with a jamboree they will never forget,” sand Ngcobo.

“What better way to celebrate this milestone by staging two events starting from morning at the Hazelmere Dam on December 26.”

The festival will wrap up at the International Convention Centre (ICC) with the ultimate music experience in the evening on Wednesday.

“We aim to make this [event] the biggest indoor jazz setting in the country.”

Billed to dazzle the festival goers on the banks of the Hazelmere Dam are Mafikizolo, Ringo Madlingozi, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Naima Kay, Jimmy Dludlu, Langa Mavuso, Brenda Mntambo, Zawadi Yamagu, Afrosoul, and Mthobisi Mthalane.

Among the DJs who will take to the stage are DJ Hlo, Mlisa, Kotin, Sbu, Muntu and Mamies.

Legendary musician Mabuse, famous for hits such as Burn Out, Jive Soweto, Shikisha and Thaba Bosiu promised that fans will have a good time.

I cannot afford to let fans down

“As an artist I always try to move with the times, hence I have reserved a few songs I have been cooking for my fans,” said the Soweto-born veteran musician.

“I can’t afford to let down my fans who have always come out in numbers to cheer me on whenever I’m doing my thing on stage.”

Yamagu and Langa, who will be performing at the prestigious event for the first time, also vowed to bring their A-game.

All the people who will attend the gig at the ICC are encouraged to wear black and gold and get ready to be serenaded by Zonke, Zoe Madiga, Nduduzo Makhathini, Madala Kunene and Lwah Ndlunkulu.

General tickets cost R390, golden circle fare is R550 and VIP sitting costs R3 500. The tickets can be purchased at Webtickets and Pick n Pay.

Festival organisers said females who will arrive before 6pm will pay R50 at the door.

Directing the proceedings at the two events will be socialite Tha Simelane, Somizi Mhlongo, as well as Vuma FM DJs Vanessa Marawa and Mzokoloko.

Ngcobo said the organisers are saddened that they are bidding farewell to the Hazelmere Dam, the venue that has been home to the festival for many years.

A new venue for the popular annual festival will be announced 2024.

