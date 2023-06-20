Music streaming app Spotify announces podcast with Trevor Noah

Music streaming app Spotify has announced a new podcast with comedian Trevor Noah. The announcement of the new original podcast was revealed during a conversation between Trevor and Spotify’s co-founder and CEO, Daniel Ek.

The weekly podcast will blend Trevor’s humor and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.

The series will also feature in-depth and freewheeling conversations between Trevor and some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world.

“It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people. We’ll also probably fix every single issue [that] humankind has ever faced, so you definitely want to join us for every episode,” said Trevor.

Julie McNamara, VP and head of Global Podcast Studios, said Spotify was the ultimate audio destination, and partnering with Trevor Noah, one of the world’s most brilliant and distinctive voices, will make for captivating storytelling that will delight more than 100 million podcast listeners around the world.

“We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humour, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale,” said McNamara.

