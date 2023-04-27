Mzansi Magic uncovers the exciting world Maskandi

Kings of Maskandi is coming to Mzansi Magic next Wednesday.

The Covid-19 pandemic knocked Maskandi artists Sibusiso Mkhize, Nelisani Mseleku, Sakhiseni Mseleku and Khulekani Shongwe down, but they are making a comeback and putting everything they’ve got into reviving their careers.

The show will provide viewers with an in-depth look at the lives of these Maskandi artists and explore the competition that arises in the changing world order where popularity rules.

Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi said this show explores the essence of Maskandi music, a genre that is widely enjoyed by diverse music lovers, especially.

“Viewers will see the passion and dedication of these incredibly talented Maskandi artists and witness their struggles and triumphs as they navigate their way through the music industry. Kings of Maskandi is an outstanding addition to our existing and growing library of reality shows. We believe that it will bring much-needed diversion to our audience as we reflect on our shared experience during the pandemic,” added Adonisi.

The show will also delve into their personal lives and how they navigate fulfilling their obligations for the success of their craft.

