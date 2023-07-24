Natasha Joubert walks away with Crown Chaser challenge

Miss South Africa 2020 second runner-up and businesswoman Natasha Joubert has bagged her second Crown Chaser challenge.

The reality show is a competition for the crown that will move finalists to the Miss South Africa headquarters, where they will be challenged to show off their understanding of the four set pillars including duty, championship, empowerment and beauty.

Joubert has made a back-to-back win on the third episode, coming shortly after her Mauritius win.

“The two challenges were very different from one another but in both, I could use my creative side,” said Joubert.

“These challenges are exactly what they say they are challenging. However, I want to always put myself in a position to think differently and grow.

“The creativity and team effort behind it. We go to work in teams and Nande and I were both so excited that we could express our heritage and background.

“I am more of a visual person, so this was a challenge where you could express yourself. As soon as you believe in your design and the story behind it, it becomes easy to present it wholeheartedly.”

Her win fortunately did not mean anyone was being eliminated from the show after one of the finalists, Lavern Josè, left the competition for “personal reasons”.

Josè had also withdrawn as the Top 12 finalist in the Miss South Africa pageant.

Joubert said she was willing to show off her vulnerable side in the competition as she feels this is an opportunity to let people truly know her.

She said: “People can expect a lot of vulnerability from me in the remaining episodes. There are many days where I feel extremely vulnerable, so I will share and show parts of myself like never before.

“When I did the Miss South Africa in 2020, it did not give myself a lot of opportunity to show a lot of myself.

“With Crown Chasers, people are getting to know my humour and my emotions and see how I always try to push and grow. I get to show them my growth and readiness.”

The upcoming episode will challenge the finalists on their understanding of various South African cultures.

Themed Honouring our Heritage, they will be challenged to create a meal and explain what the meal means, then serve it to fellow finalists.

They will then present a TED Talk on their heritage and how their communities and families have influenced their lives.

There will be an elimination this week, with guest judge and fashion designer Khosi Nkosi.

