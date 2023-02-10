New comedy: Sex with an ex to unlock hidden fortune

Dulas, a new comedy on eVOD video streaming service releasing on Valentine’s Day, focuses on a man who has just been released from prison. It is set in modern Soweto and in Umhlanga.

The key to his treasure is halfway across the country, in the arms of his enemy.

Nicolas “Nico” Rapanyane (played by Thabo Malema) is a famous township criminal who spent time in prison after being framed by his then close friend, Mindlos (Mpho Molepo).

Nico hid gold bricks worth R8m in a grave before he got locked up. Following his release, he got home and found that his sister is now an alcoholic.

He discovers that the graveyard where he buried the gold has changed, and he forgot what he engraved on the tombstone. It turns out it was a word his girlfriend, Neo used to say when she climaxed during sex.

Nico has to find Neo, who is now in Durban with the friend who betrayed him, and he has to somehow have sex with her and get her to say the word.

