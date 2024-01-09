New faces lined up for ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ season two

Former Gomora actress Zinzi Nsele, who played the role of Miss Madikizela, will be among those joining Gqeberha: The Empire season two.

The telenovela’s season two goes on air on Monday and is set to be filled with drama, turns and twists, as well as new characters.

Nsele, who will play the role of Vuyokazi, will be joined on set by Rorisang Mohapi as Lulama. The duo is set to stir up the already exciting storyline.

Season two will kick off with a drastic change in the telenovela’s storyline following the dramatic conclusion of the first season which wraps up on Friday.

With the Mxenge family patriarch Luzuko out of the picture, his brother Hlumelo steps up to to fill the void.

Hlumelo’s unique approach to balancing family and business affairs will keep viewers on their toes, as new characters find their way into the heart of the empire, shaking things up like never before.

Family and power dynamics

The new season will dive deeper into the themes of family, power, and redemption, with complicated storylines that reveal the layers of each character and their relationships within the turbulent world of Gqeberha.

Vuyokazi and Lulama play pivotal roles in the upcoming season.

Vuyokazi, Stokkie’s aunt, is introduced as a moral compass and a junior police officer actively engaged in community policing.

She becomes a key figure in investigating the Mxenge family’s involvement in crime and tries to bring down the wealthy family’s empire.

Lulama, Vuyokazi’s daughter, brings a dramatic twist to the plot with her manipulative nature and obsession with Thulani, leading to intense twists and turns in the storyline.

Shirley Adonisi, M-Net director of local entertainment channels, said: “We are beyond excited for Mzansi Magic viewers to experience the second season of Gqeberha: The Empire.

“The addition of Zinzi Nsele and Rorisang Mohapi brings a fresh dynamic to our well-loved series with their characters intricately woven into the fabric of the story, adding layers of complexity and suspense that will undoubtedly grip our audience.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content