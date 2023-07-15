New TikTok hashtag popular tool for creators to share life hacks

Celebrating the power of learning, the #TikTokThatsHau hashtag has garnered 8.7-million views within the app in the first five days of launching.

South African creators have shared valuable hacks to enhance daily life and navigate challenging times, such as loadshedding, which have resonated with users.

The platform has also witnessed a growing interest in educational content, with users actively searching for various hacks in different categories, resulting in significant views on topics such as food, beauty, life hacks, DIY and education.

TikTok has become a hub for practical solutions and real-life challenges, captivating its community with innovative and locally relevant content.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok head of programming for sub-Saharan Africa, said they have observed the fascinating trends on the platform, with users searching for hacks in various categories.

“Food, and more specifically recipes, are the most searched hacks on the platform, with beauty being the next most popular type of content,” said Sidwaba.

“This is driven by make-up tutorials and hair tutorials. Life hacks, DIY, as well as book and series recommendations, are also very popular on the platform.

“This demonstrates the increasing role of TikTok as a platform for education and information-sharing across diverse topics.”

Tamara Reddy, a renowned foodie and content creator from Johannesburg, shared her experience with the platform.

“Exploring TikTok has been an incredible culinary journey where I’ve discovered a haven for

learning and exploration. From unravelling the secrets of gastronomy to user-friendly DIY

tutorials, and even language lessons,” said Reddy.

Yolenda Jawe, a passionate beauty, lifestyle, and motivational content creator, embraces

the essence of #TikTokThatsHau through her Yolzchannel page, where she shares her

journey of empowerment and inspiration with her followers.

According to Jawe, TikTok is a celebration of diversity and depth, catering to an eclectic range of interests while providing practical solutions to everyday challenges faced by many people.

Tech and app reviewer Ndou Tshifhiwa Gift, known as Lachief, said: “Within this dynamic platform, South Africans have the opportunity to connect, engage, and learn from one another, fostering a diverse and supportive community spirit.”

