Nick Cannon launches ‘Who’s Having My Baby’ gameshow

American comedian and television personality Nicholas ‘Nick’ Cannon will be starring in a brand new game show titled Who’s having my baby.

The new game show which will air on the E! entertainment channel will be hosted by comedian and actor Kevin Hart.

The contestants of the show will be women who want to have Nick Cannon’s baby. Taking to social media Cannon teased that he was announcing something big and fans thought he was announcing another baby on the way. He currently has 12 children from different women.

“We’re expecting a new show on E! #WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring,” he wrote.

