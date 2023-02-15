Subscriptions
Nonku stands up for Londie on latest episode of ‘RHOD’

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Londie London has shared that people do not know what she had to put up with in her relationship. / Instagram

In the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD), Nonku Williams took it upon herself to stand up for Londie London after she was attacked by Sane.

Nonku met up with Jojo and Sane and shared with Sane that the things she had said to Londie were mean.

“Putting each other down is wrong, no matter what the situation is. You never know what the future holds, it can happen to me, you, or anybody,” said Nonku.


Londie eventually opened up to Annie and Sorisha about what transpired since she last saw the other wives, explaining that there was no support from her former  fiancé.

“This break-up is a bit tricky because we share different values and opinions, and we are not on the same page. Throughout the entire second pregnancy, I was just alone, I never imagined myself as a single parent of two babies,” said Londie.

The mother of two further explained that she has been through a lot, and shared that people do not know what she had to put up with in the relationship.

