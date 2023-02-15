Nonku stands up for Londie on latest episode of ‘RHOD’

In the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD), Nonku Williams took it upon herself to stand up for Londie London after she was attacked by Sane.

Nonku met up with Jojo and Sane and shared with Sane that the things she had said to Londie were mean.

“Putting each other down is wrong, no matter what the situation is. You never know what the future holds, it can happen to me, you, or anybody,” said Nonku.

Londie eventually opened up to Annie and Sorisha about what transpired since she last saw the other wives, explaining that there was no support from her former fiancé.

“This break-up is a bit tricky because we share different values and opinions, and we are not on the same page. Throughout the entire second pregnancy, I was just alone, I never imagined myself as a single parent of two babies,” said Londie.

The mother of two further explained that she has been through a lot, and shared that people do not know what she had to put up with in the relationship.

#RHODurban the way Annie cried haw I think she could relate with Londie , She loves and respects DaGuru so much that I don’t think she sees any life without him — Mahlako Sekhukhune (@Ms_Mahlako) February 15, 2023

#RHODurban I love #londie ❤️❤️ this shall pass too..u will be able to tell a story about your situation — Mbalee Inno🇿🇦🇸🇿 (@MbaleeInno) February 15, 2023

Things I’ve picked up:

Sorisha- realized her worth. Annie-supportive. Nonku-about to be swindled& emotionally abused. Londie- learnt her lesson. Sane- too toxic, ghetto, low vibrations. #RHODurban — Nozipho Potgieter (@NoziphoPotgiet3) February 15, 2023

I’m gonna miss Londie ngl 😭, she must come back during the season . — bad boy piece of information (@LibhongoFaltein) February 15, 2023

#RHODurban Londie said whatever is going on has been going on for long and still got pregnant 😞 I think because she loves him ,she thought the baby will make matters better for her to go through the pregnancy alone 💔 I hope she recovers soon 💞 — Mahlako Sekhukhune (@Ms_Mahlako) February 15, 2023







