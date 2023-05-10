Nonku Williams breaks down on ‘RHOD’ reunion

The first part of the two-part reunion special of the Real Housewives of Durban aired on Wednesday and Mablerh, who is the host made sure not to leave any stone unturned.

Mablerh asked Nonku if she got the car from RD when she was celibate or after. Nonku responded saying she received it after being celibate for a year.

The host then asks Nonku where RD is and she says she does not know where he is, and that she cannot answer any questions related to RD or their relationship.

“The viewers were saying that they heard rumours that you were scammed, there was money stolen, and were engaged to the guy,” said Mablerh.

‘It’s a legal matter so at this point I can not say anything, which I initiated the matter to be dealt with legally,” said Nonku.

Nonku further reveals that she and RD broke up two months ago and she does not feel emotionally okay to talk about her relationship.

Slee explains that they (she and Mbali)advised Nonku not to introduce RD to her kids because it was a bit too soon.

Mablerh touches on how Slee’s friendship with Sorisha was not palatable to Jojo and Nonku, but Slee says she can’t say but they themselves only know why.

“My only friend who bought me into this group is the one person who doesn’t have my back, so the only other person that was there was Sorisha,” said Slee.

A heated conversation surrounding Ruan and Maria’s friendship ends in tears as Maria breaks down and exposes Ruan for squeezing himself into the group. She states that Jojo was the only housewife who was willing to entertain him when he was interviewing the ladies some time ago.

