No-show Lwah Ndlunkulu adds to Mthandeni fans’ blues

Fans were looking forward to celebrate in style with Mthandeni “Igcokama Elisha” Manqele and Lwah Ndlunkulu in their eagerly anticipated event titled Paris Song of The Year Celebration.

The anticipated hope of victory was dashed as Mthandeni’s rival Khuzani ended taking the title for Ukhozi FM’s song of the year contest near midnight on December 31. Khuzani won with his song Umjolo Lowo, featuring Luve Dubazane.

On Saturday, Mthandeni’s loyal fans still came out in large numbers for the celebration gig eMdletsheni village in Hlabisa, northern KZN.

The fans also wanted to appreciate and interact with the two singers when they perform their hit song in front of them. But disappointment reigned when Lwah Ndlunkulu missed the show.

Realising that she was not on the list of artists set to perform in the day-long music event, fans flooded her Instagram’s page asking why she’s not in the line-up.

Mthandeni and Lwah Ndlunkulu hail from the same area in Hlabisa. Their collaboration in Paris, for which they fused maskandi and Afro-pop, yielded unprecedented results. The song reached platinum status, garnered more than 10 million YouTube views and more than five million streams on Spotify.

On December 7, Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) awarded the duo with a certified platinum plaque. But the fans, who were looking to celebrate the milestone with them for the first time, were left high and dry.

I can’t perform for free

Attending to a flurry of questions from disappointed fans, Lwah Ndlunkulu posted. She wrote: “I see you are all breathing down my neck asking why I am not at Mdletsheni. To put you out your misery, I called Mthandeni several times but he would not answer my calls. Instead his phone was picked up by his dancers. So, therefore I can’t just up and go to an event to perform for mahhala. Remember I am signed under Nkabi Records and there are protocols to be observed.”

Lwah Ndlunkulu is regarded as Nkabi Record’s First Lady. The company is owned by rapper Big Zulu.

Apart from being featured on songs by stablemates, Lwa Ndlunkulu has churned out her own hits like Ithuba. Despite her no-show at eMdletsheni, the attendees warmed up to the likes of other artists. These included maskandi stars such as Shwi noMtekhala, Mfezemnyama, Thokozani Langa, Sgwebo Sentambo and Amacekeceke. Other genres were represented by DJ Tira, DJ Thukzin, DJ and gospel artists Thina Zungu and Jumbo,

Fans were treated to a feast of fresh meat from slaughtered cattle as Mthandeni showed his appreciation for their support.

Mthandeni did not answer his phone when called to clear the Lwah Ndlunkulu issue.

