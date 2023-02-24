Noxolo Grootboom returns to plough back in new era of news

Fans and followers alike will be excited to know that seasoned news presenter Noxolo Grootboom will be making a return to news anchoring.

Grootboom will be anchoring for the next six weeks, holding the fort for Lisakhanya Pepe, who will be on maternity leave.

The announcement was made at an intimate channel launch event held at Aurum restaurant in Sandton, Johannesburg on Thursday.

After spending 37 years as an IsiXhosa bulletin broadcaster on SABC1, Grootboom publicly announced her retirement in March 2021.

Almost two years later, she is back on temporary basis doing what she does best on Newzroom Afrika’s Izindaba Zethu/Iindaba Zethu, which will air on Mzansi Wethu.

“Being part of this wonderful project is an honour for me,” Grootboom said.

“My retirement is not of the ordinary kind, because it means returning to plough back into this new era of news.

“Seeing these young people being so enthusiastic and embracing our mother tongue makes me proud, and I hope they will also pave the way for the next generation of news anchors.”

The news bulletin will air daily and will be anchored by seasoned journalists and broadcasters familiar to millions of Nguni news viewers in South Africa.

The bulletin will be broadcast in IsiZulu by Thabile Mbhele (anchor), Dicksy Mdlalose (weather presenter) and Khethukuthula Makoatsane (sign language interpreter).

For the IsiXhosa news bulletin, Lisakhanya Pepe will be the anchor, Thabile Makapela (weather presenter) and Pumza Sikumba (sign language interpreter).

The first ever IsiZulu and IsiXhosa news bulletins will premiere on DStv’s Mzansi Wethu, channel 163, on Monday at 7pm.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author