Online entries for ‘Idols SA’ final season 21 officially open

Entries for the final season of Idols South Africa have officially opened. The online entries for season 19 of the popular music competition opened at midnight on Sunday.

Last week, the Mzansi Magic and M-Net announced that Idols South Africa will sadly bid goodbye at the end of the upcoming season, after unearthing raw talent for the past 21 years.

Thapelo Molomo was crowned the ultimate winner of the music competition’s season 18 in 2022.

Aspiring musicians who want to be the next Idols SA winner may visit www.idolssa.tv and follow the entry steps, including uploading a video of themselves singing their hearts out.

The online entries for season 19 will close at midnight on February 26.

Also read: Mzansi Magic grateful for 18 seasons of Idols SA

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author