Passion and power collide in new telenovela ‘Champions’

Thembinkosi Mthembu and Kwenzo Ngcobo, who both made a name for themselves on TV, will star together in a new telenovela Champions.

Champions – a story of passion, power, perseverance, and ultimate triumph – will replace The River, which comes to an end at the end of January.

Ngcobo will play the character of Zipho, a titan in the space of talent management.

Zipho’s story is about navigating the intricate web of professional success and personal integrity in a world where both are constantly tested.

Mthembu will play Ferrari, who was once the crown jewel of South African football. Ferrari now stands at a crossroads where his illustrious career faces the threat of dimming.

Big guns unleashed

Champions will also feature Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Tumisho Masha, and Jo-anne Reyneke. The Breakout duo of Rethabile Mohapi and Minkie Malatji also form part of the cast.

Maake ka-Ncube stars as Washington Modise, a former player-turned-entrepreneur.

Washington breathed life into his own football team Soshanguve Giants FC, steering it with a mix of shrewd business sense and a deep love for the game.

His story is a compelling mix of ambition, challenge, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Kgomotso Christopher stars as Lucinda Modise, the wife to Washington. Her story is one of quiet strength, enduring support, and the influential role of a partner in the whirlwind world of success and power.

Greed and rivalry

Masha stars as Philemon Modise, who is overshadowed by his brother Washington.

He feels the world has yet to acknowledge his true worth and his narrative is one of greed, sibling rivalry, and the relentless pursuit of personal acclaim.

Thato Dithebe stars as Lebo Serite, whose aspirations to conquer the grand football stadiums and lift his family out of poverty are fueled by a potent mix of talent, charisma, and determination.

In a world where the competition is tough and the stakes are high, Sne Modise, played by Reyneke, is a symbol of resilience and ambition in a male-dominated soccer empire.

Battling the storm caused by sudden changes in her father Washington’s life, Sne is thrown into a series of challenges, love, and betrayal.

While battling the intense drama, as the underdog, Sne stands at the top, determined to challenge the gender norms and lead the Soshanguve Giants FC to success.

Aims to inspire viewers

“Champions uniquely embodies the spirit of South Africa, aiming to inspire and excite our audience,” said Tshedza Pictures executive producer Phathutshedzo Makwarela.

“It’s a celebration of ambition, positivity, and the resilience of our people. Tshedza Pictures is thrilled to collaborate again with Mzansi Magic, and we eagerly anticipate the moment our viewers will join us on this incredible journey.”

Champions is crafted by Tshedza Pictures, a production house behind hit TV shows such as The River, Outlaws, Adulting, and Gqeberha: The Empire.

Champions premieres on Mzansi Magic channel 161 on February 5 at 7pm.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content