Paxton Fielies survived the Covid low to create star single

Idols SA season 13 winner Paxton Fielies’ mental health took a huge knock during Covid-19 lockdown, when the pandemic was at its worst.

But she said she used the time to reflect, evolve and reignite her creative juices to come back stronger musically.

The 22-year-old from Cape Town has now released her latest single Touch and Go.

“My mental health took a huge knock and living through a pandemic was not helping at all, it was not a pleasant time. I needed the break because I am now in the best space that I have ever been as a creative. I needed that time to evolve and to get to know myself again,” said Fielies.

About the single, she said: “The song is inspired by how complex dating can be when you are a young professional, trying to to focus on your goals and dreams, finding a partner who is just as driven is extremely difficult.”

The Battleground singer also shared her thoughts on the Idols talent show reaching its pinnacle. Idols SA 2023 is the last season in the country after ratings dropped dramatically.

Many have criticised that the show never created big stars. But Fielies is one of the lucky few who managed to change her own life and that of her parents when she won the crown. From Bishop Lavis in Cape Town, she built her parents a new home.

She reflected that having won the competition came with both good and bad.

“Everything was a first for me, from making music for the first time and going to the studio for the first time, I have lost myself quite a few times, as I was a teenager then. Being on a show with such a huge platform comes with a lot of things. After the show, my focus was my career, moving forward, finding myself in the industry and when I released my album the good outweighed the bad. I am grateful to be surrounded by my support structure because they kept me grounded,” she added.

