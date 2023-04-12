Entertainment

People should stop acting even in real life – Sane Bhengu

By Mbalenhle Zuma
RHOD star Sane Bhengu has slammed Mbali Ngiba for being an actress, even away from the screen. / Instagram

In the latest episode of the Real Housewives Of Durban (RHOD), Sane Bhengu slammed Mbali Ngiba for being an actress, even away from the screen. 

The ladies embarked on a trip, hosted by Slee, to Knysna at Pezula Resort.

While walking in Monkey Town, Slee told Mbali about her curiosity regarding what was happening in her life and whether she was okay or not. 


“The first time I saw you, you had a wedding or engagement ring on, but now you’re no longer wearing one,” remarked Slee.

In her defence, Mbali said because she is an actress, she is required to sometimes take the ring off depending on the role she is cast for.

Sane then told Mbali that she had seen her with her man walking somewhere, and said it was strange because she was now defensive about the state of her relationship.

“I can also wear a ring if I want to wear one, you know people should really stop acting even in real life,” said Sane.

During the trip, Slee confronted Nonku about her revelation to other ladies that she is poor and borrows things from her.

Nonku, however, does not take accountability and says she is tired of defending herself all the time.

“It’s very weird because Nonku is the one that borrows stuff from me, not the other way around,” said Slee.

Mbali then demands an answer from Nonku on what she meant when she said she gives her Mabusi vibes.

From there, things get heated and Mbali ends up threatening Nonku that she will give her a beating because she is tired of her behaviour.

Annie and Jojo also try to solve their issues but all doesn’t go well as the conversation ends in tears and people walking away from the situation once again.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.