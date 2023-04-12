People should stop acting even in real life – Sane Bhengu

In the latest episode of the Real Housewives Of Durban (RHOD), Sane Bhengu slammed Mbali Ngiba for being an actress, even away from the screen.

The ladies embarked on a trip, hosted by Slee, to Knysna at Pezula Resort.

While walking in Monkey Town, Slee told Mbali about her curiosity regarding what was happening in her life and whether she was okay or not.

“The first time I saw you, you had a wedding or engagement ring on, but now you’re no longer wearing one,” remarked Slee.

In her defence, Mbali said because she is an actress, she is required to sometimes take the ring off depending on the role she is cast for.

Sane then told Mbali that she had seen her with her man walking somewhere, and said it was strange because she was now defensive about the state of her relationship.

“I can also wear a ring if I want to wear one, you know people should really stop acting even in real life,” said Sane.

During the trip, Slee confronted Nonku about her revelation to other ladies that she is poor and borrows things from her.

Nonku, however, does not take accountability and says she is tired of defending herself all the time.

“It’s very weird because Nonku is the one that borrows stuff from me, not the other way around,” said Slee.

Mbali then demands an answer from Nonku on what she meant when she said she gives her Mabusi vibes.

From there, things get heated and Mbali ends up threatening Nonku that she will give her a beating because she is tired of her behaviour.

Annie and Jojo also try to solve their issues but all doesn’t go well as the conversation ends in tears and people walking away from the situation once again.

No, nonku may be entertaining for reality TV but the way she has treated Slee this season unprovoked is absolutely disgusting and indefensible. And Slee has handled her with so much taxt and grace. Love her, and learning so much from her. #RHODurban — Siyanda🏳️‍🌈 (@Siyanda11862898) April 12, 2023

UMbali ufuna ukuza noshiki even when there’s no need😭🤣 she doesn’t want people speaking on her business but yena ezabantu 😭🤣 #RHODurban — Ntombi engaGive up. (@NokubongwaKay) April 12, 2023

also, how is Annie unable to acknowledge that what she said hurt Jojo, yet, she wants her to see hore what she did in response to and reacting to that very thing, hurt her and in turn she felt disrespected?! #RHOD #RHODurban — Matśeliso (@Tshada_M) April 12, 2023

Let's go Mbali. What is Mabusi vibes #RHODurban — cake 🌒 (@mooncake_kgb) April 12, 2023

Nonku is a true definition of the kind of Christians we find in our society. Selective use of God only when it benefits them and weaponizing Christianity to her benefit #RHODurban — Hlehle (@msngangqu) April 12, 2023

