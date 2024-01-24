Pholoso Mohlala is among new faces joining ‘Skeem Saam’

One of the new faces that will be joining SABC1’s weekday drama series Skeem Saam is actor Pholoso Mohlala.

It was speculated in 2023 that Mohlala was engaged to media personality Somizi Mhlongo, but that he later broke things off with him in order to resume his relationship with the mother of his child.

The Masked Singer SA judge and the businessman made headlines in 2022 after Mhlongo hinted about their engagement.

In May of that year, Mhlongo also threw an all-star gala dinner at Just Cuban Lounge in Hatfield, Pretoria, to celebrate Mohlala’s birthday.

Evolving storyline

Mohlala will form part of the drama series’ ever-changing storyline.

At the end of 2023, the Skeem Saam lovebirds Kwaito and Lizzy jumped the broom and had their happily ever after.

The Seakamelas finally moved into their double-story house; Mapitsi got a life-changing opportunity at Berry FM; and Ivy and Obed Kgomo were on the brink of a possible reconciliation.

This year brings dirty secrets bubbling under the surface, budding new relationships, a fallen star, and a high-speed car chase. Occasionally, fresh faces accompany fresh storylines.

Additionally, Skeem Saam announced that starting in March, it will shift from its regular 6.30pm time slot to the prime 7.30pm time slot.

Mohlala, who debuts on January 26, will be playing the role of Tsietsi. Themba Manganyi’s character Pule, which makes its premiere on January 31, is another addition.

Knights in shining armour

Tsietsi and Pule turn up the charm at Bazaruto, and Pretty and Eunice are impressed, leaving Lehasa and Leeto green with envy.

The two gentlemen might just be their knights in shining armour.

Starting on February 2, Brendan Maphake, the newest kid on the block, will portray Amukelani, the newcomer to the Turf High students who makes waves by making the boys feel scared and the girls enamoured.

Before long, he turns into Paxton’s worst nightmare when a certain young woman falls in love with Amu the way a moth does.

Nyaniso Dzedze will play the character of Nkosi and will make his appearance on February 12.

When Nkosi swiftly steps in to save Lehasa in his hour of need, he embodies the true meaning of a friend in need. Nkosi is the owner of a reputable security company.

