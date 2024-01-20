Popular Metro FM awards are back in Mbombela

Metro FM has announced that its popular music awards ceremony will be staged in Mpumalanga again this year. The SABC’s biggest commercial radio station confirmed this during a media event held at the Kruger National Park on Thursday night.

The prestigious 2024 Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs) 2024 will be held in Mbombela on Saturday, April 27. The event will be staged in partnership between SABC and the Mpumalanga provincial government.

Nada Wotshela, SABC’s group executive for radio, also let the cat out of the bag when she excitedly blurted out: “Patrice Motsepe is a sponsor of this year’s awards.”

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga spokesperson for culture, sport and recreation Sibongile Nkosi could not suppress her joy when talking to Sunday World.

Spotlight on the province

“As a province we are excited to be associated with the Motsepe Foundation. I was just as surprised as you are to have heard that we will be sponsored by Motsepe.”

Nkosi confidently said that the province has identified areas to improve on for this year’s awards. She said last year’s complaints will be reviewed to ensure a better experience for attendees.

Nkosi stated that business was booming last year, and local vendors are looking forward to gaining from the event.

“Fashion designers styled the MCs last year. And we got feedback that the designers got more orders afterwards,” she said.

Artists’ workshops

“Our creatives benefit from this partnership with Metro FM. In the build-up to the event, Metro FM will host workshops and expose artist to performing with well-known artists. This is exciting for the tourism industry also.”

A fashion show will also take place at the Metro FM Music Awards this year. Sunday World also spotted Mr Mpumalanga ’23 and Mrs Curve Globe ’23 at the event.

Province’s shining stars

We also spoke to Lucia Simelane-Ochan, Mrs Curve Globe 23 who was crowned in the US out of 80 countries.

“Music and fashion go hand-in hand, and this year I hope to be the showstopper at the fashion show. I am so happy that my province is hosting the awards. It will give small businesses a boost,” she said.

Sharing the sentiment, reigning Mr Mpumalanga and Mister Tourism South Africa 2023 Sithembiso Mhlanga said: “I am excited as this means more job creation and a booming time for the tourism industry. The economy will benefit as people from outside will take this opportunity to invest here in our economy. I will make sure to encourage people to attend.”