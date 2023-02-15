Subscriptions
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ teases with new footage

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is coming to Netflix on May 4 2023

Netflix and Shondaland have announced the premiere date for the much anticipated Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of the queen’s rise and love story and is set to premiere on Netflix on 4 May.

Netflix also released a teaser for the highly anticipated series as well as new images from the title that feature a few familiar faces and some brand-new ones.


The teaser gives a brand new perspective on what viewers can expect from the new addition to the Bridgerton universe. This includes new characters and a little sneak peek at all the drama set to unfold during the six episodes of the limited series.

See the teaser below:

