R1m up for grabs in Trevor Noah’s unscripted comedy series

Comedian Trevor Noah, the winner of an Emmy award, is coming back to South Africa to host LOL: Last One Laughing, an unscripted comedy series on Prime Video.

Ten South African comedians and entertainers will compete for a grand prize of R1-million, which will be donated to a South African charity of their choice, in Noah’s show.

The performers will compete against each other to see who can maintain composure while also trying to make their rivals laugh and lose.

Noah said he is excited to be back home to host Prime Video’s first South African original, LOL: Last One Laughing, and to have a chance to connect with his home audience.

Glad to be back home

“I am equally delighted for the opportunity to be working alongside my fellow home-grown comedy stars on a show that not only entertains but gives back to the South African production and charity communities,” said Noah.

Ned Mitchell, head of Africa and Middle East Originals at Prime Video, said: “Comedy, in all its forms, shines among South Africa’s most valuable treasures.

“Together with an A-list roster of this country’s incredible home-grown comedic talent competing for a great charitable cause, Trevor and Prime Video are demonstrating the depth of our shared ambition to invest and elevate the very best of South Africa for audiences locally and around the world.”

The line-up includes celebrities

Rapid Blue, one of the top production companies in South Africa, is responsible for producing the six 30-minute episodes.

Rapid Blue has produced world-class, multiple-award-winning reality and game show productions, including So You Think You Can Dance, Come Dine With Me South Africa, and Strictly Come Dancing.

Some of the celebrities taking part in the show are Lasizwe Dambuza, Nomzamo Mbatha, Moonchild Sanelly, Tumi Morake, Celeste Ntuli, Thando Thabethe, Jason Goliath, Mojak, Glen Biderman-Pam, and Robby Collins.

LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa is set to launch on Prime Video on February 12.

