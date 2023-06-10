‘Red Bull 64 Bars’ brings back rapper duos in lyrical marathon

After a successful first season of Red Bull 64 Bars, the music series is back.

Artists and producer duos will embark on a rap journey, where creativity knows no bounds, and they will embark on a lyrical marathon.

Artists will be challenged out of their comfort zone, with no barriers, and be given a chance to express themselves freely in music, specifically hip-hop. A single bar is a measure of four counts over a beat.

For 64 Bars, that will enable enough room for about two minutes of words. Usually, a bar is one aspect of rap vocals, which often forms the verse of a song, and then there’s the chorus or the hook.

The second season of Red Bull 64 Bars features 10 episodes that will showcase local artists including Sjava, Dee Koala, Toss, Young Stunna, Zoocci Coke Dope, Pabi Cooper, Kwesta, Focalistic, Ch’cco, and a surprise act that will be revealed at a later stage.

This season is now available on the YFM YouTube channel, starting off with the multi award-winning rapper Sjava showing off his undeniable, untouchable rhythm and flow on a beat produced by Xowla.

The new season consists of a mixture of artists from different musical backgrounds that take on 64 Bars.

The rappers have come together with producers of their choice featuring Stallion, Zino D, Mdoovar, Roscosteazy, Flvme, Skyywalker, Makwa, and Herc Cut The Lights to distinctively create an arrangement of beats that highlight their respective unique sub-genres of rap.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.