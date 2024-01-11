RHOD returns with new faces in February for fourth season

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) is coming back for its fourth season in February.

Making a return on the franchise are Nonku Williams, Sorisha Naidoo, and Jojo Robinson returns for her third season while Maria Valaskatzis and Slindile Wendy Ndlovu return for their second.

Ameigh Sibahle Thompson, Nqobile “Angel” Ndlela, and Zamaswazi Ngcobo will join The Real Housewives of Durban for the first time.

Sam Kelly, executive producer at Let It Rain Films, said: “The new season of The Real Housewives of Durban is going to be bigger and better.

“We have the OGs [original members] you have come to know and love, and we have three new women who are going to bring something different to the franchise. Over the past seasons, we have been aiming to tell stories that audiences relate to.

“The essence of the show is real and that is why viewers fall in love with these women because they can see themselves in their personal stories, journeys, triumphs, and struggles.”

These are the new cast members joining RHOD:

Ameigh Sibahle Thompson

Ameigh Thompson, AKA Amanda Sosibo, is a mother of two and a maritime graduate who works in the pharmaceutical industry but is currently on a much-needed break. Thompson is also the founder of the Fundisiwe Foundation, named after her late mother.

As a new cast member, Ameigh believes that she has a lot to bring to the show.

“I decided to join The Real Housewives of Durban because I absolutely love trying new things. I also wanted to experience this and to challenge myself,” she said.

“I believe being a part of the franchise will not only present many opportunities but will also take me out of my comfort zone.”

Nqobile “Angel” Ndlela

Born and bred in Howick, Angel Ndlela now lives in Umhlanga. The youngest member of the cast holds an honours degree in industrial organisational psychology.

She is a serial entrepreneur with business interests in construction, taxis, manufacturing, and fashion design.

An aspiring musician, host, and social influencer, Ndlela holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is also pursuing a career in the same field.

“I joined the show because I feel like this is the right time for me. I am in a good space and I want to introduce myself to the world,” she said.

“I know that The Real Housewives of Durban has a big fanbase and when the opportunity came, I just had to grab it with both hands.”

Zamaswazi Ngcobo

Radio and TV personality Zama Ngcobo grew up in Eshowe in Zululand. Having worked on some of the biggest platforms the industry can offer, she joined The Real Housewives of Durban because she loves the challenge.

“I have had an illustrious career and I have done almost everything except reality TV,” explained Ngcobo.

“So, when the call came, I knew that it was something that I am supposed to do, to tap into a new industry and diversify my portfolio, even though so many people warned me against reality TV.”

