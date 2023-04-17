RiSA extends SAMA29 nominations period by extra week

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has extended by a week the SAMA29 nominations. The cut-off date for the entries, which was initially supposed to be April 14, has now been moved to April 21.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said the extension followed requests from the industry which asked for a longer entry period and pleaded for extra days to buffer the Easter break, where many organisations closed offices for the long weekend.

He pleaded with musicians and organisations to take advantage of the extension.

“It’s our intention at RiSA to give all artists a fair chance of being celebrated and receiving South Africa’s highest music honour,” said Sibisi.

“This grace period is aimed at assisting submissions that are in progress to be completed and new ones to be made.

“I encourage musicians and organisations to heed the call and ensure that they are in line for being recognised with a SAMA.”

Eligible musicians may submit their entries until Friday, April 21 at midnight.

“The eligibility criteria remains the same. Artists should have released between February 1 2022 and April 14 2023 for consideration at this year’s awards.

“Entries may be submitted on the SAMA website www.samusicawards.co.za or be delivered physically,” he added.

The triplets finally arrived 🥉 .. #GodTheFather #godTheSon #GodTheHolySpirit #sama28 Thanks to everyone who worked with me over the past 12 years in the game& everyone who loves & supports my work 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nx99BcseBe — Chymamusique (@Chymamusique) October 5, 2022

The beauty is getting worser ✨ Dress: Sihle Masango

Hair & Make-Up: 🙋🏽‍♀️#SAMA28 pic.twitter.com/KrQK6BBc5O — Bontle MaAfrika Moloi (@BontleModiselle) August 29, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author