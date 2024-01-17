SABC1 bows to pleas, moves ‘Skeem Saam’ to new timeslot

Weekday drama series Skeem Saam has been moved to the 7.30pm slot starting from March 4, the SABC1 has confirmed.

The channel said the decision to move Skeem Saam to the new slot is in line with the public broadcaster’s video entertainment’s strategy to amplify its prime-time local drama offering from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Skeem Saam will join other crowd pullers including Generations – The Legacy, Uzalo and SABC2’s Muvhango in the 7.30pm to 9.30pm prime-time slot.

The SABC will host two hours of back-to-back drama on the SABC video entertainment platform, intentionally targeting a broader audience and ensuring the platform remains competitive.

Skeem Saam, created by Winnie Serite, has been broadcast at 6.30pm since it started in 2011. Set in Johannesburg and Turfloop in Limpopo, the series revolves around the ups and downs of teenagers trying to find their way through life’s struggles.

Over the years, viewers have seen the character of Mapitsi grow from being a teenage mother to getting married to the father of her child, and recently launching a career as a radio presenter.

Kwaito and Lizzy grew from being high-school enemies to walking down the aisle, Leeto purchasing Bazaruto and losing a licence to practice law after his murder conviction, and MaNtuli moving into her dream double-story house.

Intriguing storylines lined up

With the new Skeem Saam timeslot comes intriguing storylines full of suspense and intense drama.

A human trafficking drama unfolds in Turfloop, someone goes down for murder, a soccer star blows up millions of rands, and there is a new hot couple in town.

Ofentse Thinane, SABC1 channel head, said the viewers have been pleading for years that Skeem Saam’s timeslot be changed.

They argued that the drama series is broadcast early when many viewers are still on the road travelling back home.

“For SABC1, we see this as an opportunity to make the channel edgier and braver, and to adapt to audience’s needs,” said Thinane.

“The world of television is an exciting platform where we should not be afraid to adapt while upholding our responsibility to shape the youth and societal roles.”

Sumaya Petersen Mogola, publicity manager for Peu Communications Solutions, said: “A timeslot change in our 12th season will definitely be a big change for us. It is something we will have to adjust to.

“However, we are positive the change will give us an opportunity to expand and reach a larger audience. We have great stories lined up, and we can’t wait for our viewers to tune in.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content