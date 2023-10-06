Sakha Umendo series delves deep into couples’ Forever Maybe

Fans of the unfiltered reality series Forever Maybe will be in for a new treat on the upcoming spin-off Sakha Umendo.

Sakha Umendo will delve into the lives of two couples, Anelisa and Skhumbuzo as well as Joy and Thabo, as they navigate the complicated web of love, relationships, and family dynamics.

Following the emotional roller-coaster that was Forever Maybe, which documented couples managing marital crises, Sakha Umendo promises a deeper insight into the ongoing journeys of these interesting pairs.

The Mngomezulus’ new chapter

The love between Anelisa and Skhumbuzo has been tested to its limits. Today, viewers will get a closer look at their current lives, which have completely changed from city glam to rural realities in the KwaHluhluwe village.

Unveiling narratives of mistrust, unresolved pasts and dreams of a new wedding, their journey addresses the concerns of co-dependency, familial interventions and financial dependencies.

The Letlalas’ balancing act

Joy and Thabo have their plate full of new parenthood, financial tensions and unresolved family feuds. A secret pregnancy once pulled them apart, and now they must face the strain that Thabo’s distance from his son brings to their relationship.

As they attempt to bring their family closer, they’ll confront financial independence and the challenges of being a nuclear family in a deeply interconnected societal fabric.

Amidst the myriad of challenges the Letlatlas face, preparations for their wedding add another layer of complexity to their story. As the days inch closer to their anticipated union, Joy grapples with the deep uncertainty. Haunted by the vivid dream of her uncle cautioning her.

In this raw and unfiltered series, the lines between love and co-dependency are blurred. Financial independence confronts marital expectations. Nuclear families face the pressures and influences of extended family. It’s a story of two families seeking love, clarity, and, above all, a second chance at “forever maybe”.

Sakha Umendo will premiere on Mzansi Wethu (channel 163), Sunday October 15 at 8pm.

