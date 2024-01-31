Sanna Mchunu to star in new teen drama series ‘Youngins’

Former Gomora actress Sanna Mchunu has bagged a role on a new Showmax teen drama series Youngins set at a fictional boarding school named Olifantsfontein High.

Mchunu will star alongside Ayakha Ntunja, Kealeboga Masango, Lebohang Lephatsoana, Toka Mtabane, Thabiso Ramotshela and Loyiso MacDonald.

Ntunja stars as Amo, the sweet and determined new girl who knows what she wants out of life, with Masango as Buhle, an absolute firebrand and the “it” girl at school.

Joining the girls is newcomer Lephatsoana as Tumelo, an overly confident ball of energy who is obsessed with social media. Mtabane plays the role of Khaya, the handsome, popular guy at school and Buhle’s boyfriend.

Ramotshela who currently stars as Morena on The River will play the role of Mahlatsi Maleka, an intelligent young man who challenges the status quo. He takes his marks far too seriously, but he is far from the stereotypical nerdy pushover.

Together, the crew forms the famous five as they navigate the chaos and excitement of boarding school while also trying to deal with all the anguish and drama caused by the adults in their lives.

MacDonald stars as Principal Mthembu, Mchunu as Matron Lulu, and Keneilwe Matidze as Pearl “Miss SA” Buthelezi.

Youth drama also a test for ace producer

Phathu Makwarela, the executive producer, shared that Tshedza Pictures always approaches each show with a desire to make it different.

“We grew up in an era when television was dominated by youth dramas like Party of Five and Dawson’s Creek which shaped our coming-of-age.”

“We have never produced a youth drama before, and we took great consideration in creating a writers’ room that reflects the audience that we are talking to. Youngins is a window into the lives of Generation Z viewers and that much of society,” said Makwarela.

Youngins will premiere on Showmax on February 12, with three new episodes streaming every Thursday onwards.

