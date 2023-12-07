Sho Madjozi announces colourful ‘Shoma Fest’ and more

South African rapper and singer Sho Madjozi real name Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif has announced the inaugural “Shoma Fest”, teases new music, merchandise and more.

Sho Madjozi will embark on an enchanting journey as she introduces the inaugural “Shoma Fest” set to take place this Sunday in Johannesburg at Mall of Africa’s Town Square.

This free-to-enter celebration event is a whimsical experience designed to captivate the young and young at heart with a fiesta of joy, books and sparkle braids.

The launch of the event comes exactly a year after the release of her debut and best selling children’s book Shoma and The Stars, which sees Sho Madjozi expand her Shoma brand that has captivated both children and parents alike.

The book is a South African tale with a backstory and a tribute to her younger sister, who sadly passed away in an accident in 2019.

According to the synopsis, Shoma grows up in a beautiful South African village and is different in so many aspects to her peers. She has a little sister, Nyeleti, with who she does everything, until the day Nyeleti disappears to become a star in the sky. Nyeleti means “star” in Xitsonga.

“I’m so happy to see the Shoma brand grow and I can’t wait to connect with all the children that have supported my journey since launching the Shoma brand a year ago. Stay kind, stay colourful,” shared Sho Madjozi.

Event will be marked by colour

While this marks the debut of Shoma Fest, Sho Madjozi assures fans that it’s not a one-time affair. The event will be marked by colour through the sparkle braids, stylish t-shirts, and photo moments.

Fans can expect a lot more from this exciting multi-faceted character, with a new book and debut music offering being released next week.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content