Sindi Ntombela’s music not available due to technical glitch

South African gospel musician Sindi Ntombela’s music has been removed from all digital platforms.

On Thursday, the KwaZulu-Natal based sensation said the unavailability of her music is only temporary.

She called for calm from her fans and followers.

In a statement the Kunomehluko singer said the reason was due to technical glitches.

“This serves to communicate that for a short while, Sindi Ntombela’s music won’t be available on digital stores due to technical difficulties. We’ll let you know as soon as her music is back online,” wrote the Crown awards nominee.

Despite the glitch, Ntombela shared that she is looking forward to sharing a stage with legendary gospel artist Bishop Benjamin Dube.

“But God answers prayers because I have always wanted to share a rostrum in May with Rev Benjamin Dube. This is a surprise,” she shared.

Ntombela recently surprised her fans whn she got engaged to her mystery man. Her fans were left in disbelief after pictures of their proposal surfaced.

There’s Something is extremely special about Sindi Ntombela – She’s the girl to watch for the future! Incredible ministry! Uliphethe ifu! pic.twitter.com/FicvFZddgm — Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) October 15, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindi Ntombela (@sindi_ntombela)

