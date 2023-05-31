SlikourOnLife to empower creatives through new fintech solutions

South African Hip Hop and Culture magazine SlikourOnLife, which is also a content and influencer agency, will now be offering fintech solutions dedicated to empowering the country’s creative community.

The focus will be on artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, and creative enthusiasts with a passion for supporting the culture. SlikourOnLife will provide innovative financial solutions and tools to nurture these creators’ careers

Hip hop artist Siyabonga Metane, professionally known as Slikour, hosted industry colleagues, and media at The Venue in Melrose Arch on Tuesday, where he officially unveiled The Unites States of Creatives, a project he’s been working on for four years, which includes two cutting-edge financial technology platforms: SOLDistro and SOLWallet.

SOLDistro is an online music distribution platform, that enables artists to effortlessly release their songs on all major streaming platforms and stores, with unlimited free music uploads.

It will also introduce an artist investment fund overseen by Prowess. The platform also offers promotional and financial tools to help artists build their careers while taking only a modest royalty fee.

Complementing SOLDistro is SOLWallet, a transaction platform that is tailored to the needs of African creatives.

Speaking to Sunday World Slikour said he did not launch something new because distribution houses and financial platforms are already out there.

“What we have launched is a journey for creatives to build their equity and value. These platforms are for the creators, the people who love music, and the artists who create it,” said Slikour.

He said he has been running companies, and paying influencers and this initiative is not a recording label but what most global companies are doing.

“There is no space for convincing, it’s only the people who are right who are going to work with us and grow with us. We are not trying to compete with anybody, we are trying to make a difference and already we have turned a couple of 100K’s,” said Slikour.

Slikour added that they will not be discriminating against any genre but they aim to help every young person who has a vision for themselves.

