Entertainment

Sorisha vows to bring files on Nonku to the ‘RHOD’ reunion

By Mbalenhle Zuma
'RHOD' star Sorisha Naidoo is fed up with Nonku Williams. / Instagram

Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo is fed up with Nonku Williams and has promised to drop files on her at the reunion.

In the latest episode, the ladies have their last dinner at Portland Manor in Knysna and Sane Bhengu chooses not to join the group.

Slee, who is the host of the trip, asks Nonku whether she liked the gift she sent her, to which Nonku responds that she threw it into the water and chewed the paper.


Mbali Ngiba apologises to Nonku for reacting the way she did when she said she gives her Mabusi vibes, and they go on to share a hug.

Sorisha then questions why Mbali made peace with Nonku when she was fuming the first time she approached her.

“The reason why I acted or reacted that way is that you guys disrespected Mabusi. You came with her and then claimed you didn’t know her. There was also drama about her Louis Vuitton handbag,” said Mbali.

As the conversation unfolds, Mbali also brings up the issue of Nonku saying Slee borrows money and clothes from other people. 

“I’m not lying, she [Slee] borrowed money [R3 000], clothes and took somebody’s car for the whole week and never returned that money,” said Nonku.

During her diary session, Sorisha revealed: “It’s so much for me because I know of instances that Nonku owes money to people. I know of bills she hasn’t paid and I’ve never ever uttered anything about it.

“It’s shameful because she’s done the same thing to many people I know, I’m bringing that to reunion baby.”

At the end of the episode, Slee loses it and almost gets into a physical fight with Nonku.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.