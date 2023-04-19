Sorisha vows to bring files on Nonku to the ‘RHOD’ reunion

Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo is fed up with Nonku Williams and has promised to drop files on her at the reunion.

In the latest episode, the ladies have their last dinner at Portland Manor in Knysna and Sane Bhengu chooses not to join the group.

Slee, who is the host of the trip, asks Nonku whether she liked the gift she sent her, to which Nonku responds that she threw it into the water and chewed the paper.

Mbali Ngiba apologises to Nonku for reacting the way she did when she said she gives her Mabusi vibes, and they go on to share a hug.

Sorisha then questions why Mbali made peace with Nonku when she was fuming the first time she approached her.

“The reason why I acted or reacted that way is that you guys disrespected Mabusi. You came with her and then claimed you didn’t know her. There was also drama about her Louis Vuitton handbag,” said Mbali.

As the conversation unfolds, Mbali also brings up the issue of Nonku saying Slee borrows money and clothes from other people.

“I’m not lying, she [Slee] borrowed money [R3 000], clothes and took somebody’s car for the whole week and never returned that money,” said Nonku.

During her diary session, Sorisha revealed: “It’s so much for me because I know of instances that Nonku owes money to people. I know of bills she hasn’t paid and I’ve never ever uttered anything about it.

“It’s shameful because she’s done the same thing to many people I know, I’m bringing that to reunion baby.”

At the end of the episode, Slee loses it and almost gets into a physical fight with Nonku.

Not Sorisha saying she has files on how Nonku owes people money and all the bills she hasn't payed….and she is bringing it all to the reunion!!!! Si ready!!!!!🤭😏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/PEKd8qWrvq — Jessica (@NtseboJessica) April 18, 2023

Sorisha calling out Nonku on how she also has unpaid bills and has borrowed money from people and never paid it back 🤣🫣🤭#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/Jfu6Nx5ocs — Qhama Dlula (@qhamadlula_) April 19, 2023

Nonku is a HORRIBLE human being. A prime example of how most religious people are horrible human beings. She conceals her evilness by involving God's name in everything and it's not cute. Her and her bestie shouldn't return next season abeg #RHODURBAN #RHOD — ke Tay doggo. 😚🧡🏳️‍🌈 (@Taynkats) April 18, 2023

Make me understand, when Slee(a black woman) reached her breaking point & reacted the way she did, she's called "Ghetto" but ku Jojo nanithule nje, and called her no names. White privilege at it's best. #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/53rCRopy6g — Siphesihle_Easter 🇿🇦🌈 (@Siphe_Easter) April 19, 2023

"I'm bring that to reunion, baby." Zizokhala ku'Nonku and I'm here for it. Sorisha better bring those receipts. #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/iThSKYVA0t — Siphesihle_Easter 🇿🇦🌈 (@Siphe_Easter) April 18, 2023

Do yall see umadakweni wenu ? Last week she denied saying those things about Slee this week she agreed cause Mbali called her out, Nonku is a very Horrible person I've been saying this she thrives on putting other black women down slee should have beat her black blue!#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/HxIQ1HCWT3 — Lethaboᴾᴺ🎙🐘VKR👑 (@NALEsLethabo) April 19, 2023

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author