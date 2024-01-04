Sundays to get a spicy shake-up with Vus’Umlilo by Dr Nomcebo

Medical doctor and media personality Nomcebo Mthembu is set to spice things up on the telly with a new sex talk show.

The relationship and sex expert will host Vus’Umlilo on Mzansi Magic from February 4.

Mthembu began her sex advice show via the popular show Indaba Sex Talk on Gagasi FM. She spent seven years at the Durban-based station before moving her show to Ukhozi FM in March 2023. Her show on Gagasi started as once-a-month slot and the rise in its demand led to it being a weekly show.

Mthembu is a multi-talented woman who began her career in accounting before beginning her medicine studies at Wits University before completing her MBChB degree in 2002 at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.

Mthembu is on a mission to help couples who are finding their relationships a bit, well, lacking in the passion department.

From rekindling old flames to exploring creative ways to connect, Mthembu is the go-to mentor for all things love and intimacy.

She has previously shared that she is happy to help many people with sex information because people always assume that what they are doing is right.

Strictly adults-only show

Vus’ Umlilo, which means “rekindling fire” in Nguni, is strictly for persons over the age of 18 and it explores the real issues that couples face. These issues range from the desire to introduce something completely fresh into their relationship, tackling the unspoken secrets that affect their intimacy, or overcoming emotional disconnects.

Whether it’s exploring toys, experimenting with bedroom outfits, or understanding each other’s beliefs and backgrounds, the reality show will cover it all.

Mthembu is ready to bring honesty, healing and a whole lot of fun to Sunday nights.

Vus’Umlilo will air on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) from Sunday February 4 at 9pm.

