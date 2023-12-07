Tamia Mpisane is ready to introduce herself to the world

Media-shy businesswoman and wife to Andile Mpisane, Tamia, is ready to introduce herself to the world in the second season of KwaMam’Mkhize.

The first season of the reality show follows business tycoon Shauwn Mkhize and her children Sbahle and Andile Mpisane. This time they are joined by Tamia Mpisane as she makes her debut.

Tamia, chairwoman of football club Royal AM, was thrust into the limelight after she married Andile. When she first came onto the scene, many people were curious about her, making assumptions about who she is, what she likes, and what drives her.

Tamia finally opens up about how she’s feeling about introducing herself to the world through KwaMam’Mkhize.

“It is something I have not done before, so naturally, I am nervous about the journey and everything it will come with. But with the support of my husband and family, it has been seamless.”

Speaking about the challenges of filming she said when she first started she thought it was going to be a walk in the park but it turned out to be a lot of work.

“When you get up, there are people with cameras in your face and there is nothing you can do because that is what you signed up for.”

Motherhood has changed me

She said she is going to bring a lot to the show in all her roles as a wife, mother, chairwoman and daughter.

“On social media, people often say I do not speak because I am usually reserved, so they should watch the show and see me speak. People will see the real me in my element.”

Tamia says being a mother has changed her in so many ways although she has always been a nurturer. She says after having kids, her personality blossomed even more.

“I have become so protective. I am honestly loving the journey. When you have kids, something in you changes and you can never be the same again. You are going to see my children on the show but it is going to be in a very controlled environment because people can be so cruel. Like I said, I am a very protective mom and my kids’ well-being is the most important thing to me.”

The second season of KwaMam’Mkhize, now a Showmax Original, premieres on December 14, with new episodes airing on subsequent Thursdays.

