Thabiso Mhlongo, Sifiso Nene lead pack for Comedy Awards

The 10th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards on Wednesday takes place on 15 April at the Galleria in Sandton, Joburg.

Comedians, media, and sponsors gathered on the rooftop of the Radisson RED in Rosebank this week to congratulate and celebrate the nominees across the ten categories.

Fifty nominees were named and there were plenty of cheers for Thabiso Mhlongo and Sifiso Nene who lead the pack with three nods each.

The feisty Nina Hastie, Vafa Naraghi, Robby Collins, Mbali Gudazi, Suhayl Essa and Wazi M Kunene received two nominations each.

The winners will be announced at a glamorous black-tie birthday celebration event.

Here are the nominees for the 2023 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards:

Stand-Up Comedy

Best Solo Show Award

Kagiso KG Mokgadi

Prins

Sifiso Nene

Suhayl Essa

Thabiso Mhlongo

Comedy Festival/Show Award

Armchair Comedy Wednesdays

Bioscope Sundays

Extreme Comedy Wednesday

Johannesburg International Comedy Festival

Women in Comedy Show

Savanna Newcomer Award

JamJam

Mbali Gudazi

Vafa Naraghi

Vision Masango

Wazi M Kunene

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award

Linde Sibanda

Nkosinathi Maki

Nonto R

Suhayl Essa

Thabiso Mhlongo

Comedian of the Year Award

Carvin H Goldstone

Robby Collins

Schalk Bezuidenhout

Sifiso Nene

Siya Seya

Non-English Award

James Chomi Ya Jeso

Nonto R

Summary

TT Phasha

Zicco Sithole

Comedic Content

Up LIFTing Comedic Comedy Award

Linde Sibanda

Nina Hastie

Rory Petzer

Tsitsi Chiumya

Vafa Naraghi

Funny Influencer Content

Gino The Craftsman

Mbali Gudazi & Nina Hastie

Robby Collins

Suhayl Essa

Vafa Naraghi

Funny is Funny

Checkers Sixty60

The Courier Guy

King Price Insurance

Nando’s

WeBuyCars

Sauce of the Year Award

Dillan Oliphant

Sifiso Nene

Thabiso Mhlongo

Wazi M Kunene

Hall of Fame Award Recipient

Alan Committie

