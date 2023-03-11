Thabiso Mhlongo, Sifiso Nene lead pack for Comedy Awards

The 10th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards on Wednesday takes place on 15 April at the Galleria in Sandton, Joburg.
Comedians, media, and sponsors gathered on the rooftop of the Radisson RED in Rosebank this week to congratulate and celebrate the nominees across the ten categories.
Fifty nominees were named and there were plenty of cheers for Thabiso Mhlongo and Sifiso Nene who lead the pack with three nods each.
The feisty Nina Hastie, Vafa Naraghi, Robby Collins, Mbali Gudazi, Suhayl Essa and Wazi M Kunene received two nominations each.
The winners will be announced at a glamorous black-tie birthday celebration event.
Here are the nominees for the 2023 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards:
Stand-Up Comedy
Best Solo Show Award
- Kagiso KG Mokgadi
- Prins
- Sifiso Nene
- Suhayl Essa
- Thabiso Mhlongo
Comedy Festival/Show Award
- Armchair Comedy Wednesdays
- Bioscope Sundays
- Extreme Comedy Wednesday
- Johannesburg International Comedy Festival
- Women in Comedy Show
Savanna Newcomer Award
- JamJam
- Mbali Gudazi
- Vafa Naraghi
- Vision Masango
- Wazi M Kunene
Breakthrough Act of the Year Award
- Linde Sibanda
- Nkosinathi Maki
- Nonto R
- Suhayl Essa
- Thabiso Mhlongo
Comedian of the Year Award
- Carvin H Goldstone
- Robby Collins
- Schalk Bezuidenhout
- Sifiso Nene
- Siya Seya
Non-English Award
- James Chomi Ya Jeso
- Nonto R
- Summary
- TT Phasha
- Zicco Sithole
Comedic Content
Up LIFTing Comedic Comedy Award
- Linde Sibanda
- Nina Hastie
- Rory Petzer
- Tsitsi Chiumya
- Vafa Naraghi
Funny Influencer Content
- Gino The Craftsman
- Mbali Gudazi & Nina Hastie
- Robby Collins
- Suhayl Essa
- Vafa Naraghi
Funny is Funny
- Checkers Sixty60
- The Courier Guy
- King Price Insurance
- Nando’s
- WeBuyCars
Sauce of the Year Award
- Dillan Oliphant
- Sifiso Nene
- Thabiso Mhlongo
- Wazi M Kunene
Hall of Fame Award Recipient
Alan Committie
